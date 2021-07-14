Isaac Duarte Leandro

UI Exercise - Nossa origem [Beetools]

UI Exercise - Nossa origem [Beetools] design concept ui figma beetools landingpage userinterfacedesign userinterface uidesign
Hello, my friends!

I came up with this page because I like Beetools' website's design a lot. It has strong colors and images, and delivers an energic vibe as well. So, I thought about creating a ficticious page, aimed at presenting the school founders, and focused on allowing the user to schedule a workshop with them. Pretty simple concept, but useful to try out some different layouts.

I hope you enjoy it! Any feedbacks are welcome!

