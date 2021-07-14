UI Exercise - Nossa origem [Beetools]

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello, my friends!
I came up with this page because I like Beetools' website's design a lot. It has strong colors and images, and delivers an energic vibe as well. So, I thought about creating a ficticious page, aimed at presenting the school founders, and focused on allowing the user to schedule a workshop with them. Pretty simple concept, but useful to try out some different layouts.
I hope you enjoy it! Any feedbacks are welcome!