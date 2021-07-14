Derrick Stratton

Team Leviathan Esports Logo

Derrick Stratton
Derrick Stratton
Hire Me
  • Save
Team Leviathan Esports Logo dragon mascot dragon logo dragon design esports logo sports mascot illustration logo esports dasedesigns mascot logo gaming card gaming dragon leviathan
Team Leviathan Esports Logo dragon mascot dragon logo dragon design esports logo sports mascot illustration logo esports dasedesigns mascot logo gaming card gaming dragon leviathan
Download color palette
  1. LeviathanDaseP1.jpg
  2. LeviathanDaseP5.jpg

A few years back I was hired to created a Leviathan (water dragon) based mascot logo for a card gaming team

Derrick Stratton
Derrick Stratton
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Derrick Stratton

View profile
    • Like