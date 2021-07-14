Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shane Helm
unfold

Rumble

Shane Helm
unfold
Shane Helm for unfold
Hire Us
  • Save
Rumble social player video product app
Download color palette

As Rumble is seeking to go more mainstream, they have hired Unfold to design their new product experience. More to come ...

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
unfold
unfold
We create delightful experiences for brands like yours.
Hire Us

More by unfold

View profile
    • Like