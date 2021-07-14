Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Daniella Young

Bernie’s Happy Birthday

Daniella Young
Daniella Young
  • Save
Bernie’s Happy Birthday bernie procreate illustration design card
Download color palette

This card followed the viral tweet of Bernie’s escapades around the world after the shot was taken

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Daniella Young
Daniella Young

More by Daniella Young

View profile
    • Like