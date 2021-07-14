Garden Retreat Rooms Website & Branding

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
A brand new UK limited company approached me to design their digital brand and website for a range of Cabins they plan to construct in UK gardens, offering home-owners more space on their existing property.
GR Rooms was a pleasure to design in Figma and build out in WordPress + Elementor. Currently the site is under construction but the homepage has been fully built and optimised.
If you are interested in either white-label website design and development, or have a company that needs a strong and compelling brand presence and website, then don't hesitate to contact me (oliver@nolabelstudios.co.uk).
