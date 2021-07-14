Washing Company Logo

Hi there,

I am super excited to share with you my new work.

This was for a Washing Company called "The Fifth Labour". Let me know your thought's on this.

Brief: This is a logo for a commercial cleaning company with a brand concept/story behind it. I need a logo that will work across all media.

"Thereupon King Eurystheus sent Hercules upon the fifth labor. It was to clean the stables of Augeas in a single day."

The Fifth Labor is a greek mythology story about a task given to Hercules. The sepia logo attached is the vision for how the man in the logo would look (not copied, but similar style and dress. The blue logo is what a designer came up with which I do not like at all. I want the man, without the building behind him and to have much more sleek design and font. I want simple sleek and modern but still incorporating the fact that the story is greek mythology and for a cleaning company. I am also open to other concepts if it incorporates the story line in some way.

