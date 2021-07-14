Yustina Yasin

Khakiku - Footwear Online Shop Exploration

Yustina Yasin
Yustina Yasin
  • Save
Khakiku - Footwear Online Shop Exploration web design ui
Download color palette

Hello guys!

I want to share my design exploration of footwear online shop website with a classic feel.

Thanks for watching! Don’t forget to press “L” if you like it!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Yustina Yasin
Yustina Yasin

More by Yustina Yasin

View profile
    • Like