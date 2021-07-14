Claire Pettifor

A Wolf in Sheep's Clothing

A Wolf in Sheep's Clothing procreate linework black and white illustration
No one will suspect a thing.

This was a fun Procreate experiment to play around with the fineliner inking brushes.

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
