Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Paula Martelletti

Buddy Redesign

Paula Martelletti
Paula Martelletti
  • Save
Buddy Redesign ux ui design app
Download color palette

Some redesign I made for my first app Buddy.

More info in https://www.behance.net/gallery/121009589/Redesign-Buddy

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Paula Martelletti
Paula Martelletti

More by Paula Martelletti

View profile
    • Like