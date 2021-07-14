BTS: Beyond The Scene

A data visualization made on BTS, the famous kpop band who are also a global superstars. This visualization takes a look at how The BTS is much m ore than a band.

Link to viz: https://public.tableau.com/views/BTSBeyondTheSceneIronViz2021/BTSBeyondTheScene?:language=en-US&:display_count=n&:origin=viz_share_link

Tool used: Figma & Tableau