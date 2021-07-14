Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Logo Design

design logo branding
Logo design for a store, selling a fine, rare gourmet, vanilla beans and other spices freshly imported from all over of the world.
I chose the red color, which attracts the attention and combined it with a green leaf to emphasize the organic origin of the products. I chose a solid font, which I modified specifically for the needs of the company.

