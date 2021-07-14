Sylvia Panayotova

logo branding design
Logo design for a company, offering baby surveillance and monitoring products.
I drew a single line logo, representing an eye whose iris is shaped like a heart, as a symbol of the loving eyes with which parents look their children through the company’s products.

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
