Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Paula Martelletti

Donate App - UI Concept

Paula Martelletti
Paula Martelletti
  • Save
Donate App - UI Concept app ui ux design
Download color palette

Here is some personal project in what I was working on as one of my first UI jobs.

More info in https://www.behance.net/gallery/109998359/Concept-Donate-App

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Paula Martelletti
Paula Martelletti

More by Paula Martelletti

View profile
    • Like