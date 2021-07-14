Sylvia Panayotova

Logo design for a real estate company.
I chose to emphasize the variety of properties offered by the company, which can meet the needs of each client. I chose a color range that is close to the industry - red, reminiscent of the color of roofs, and gray as the color of concrete. With this choice, I wanted to symbolize the towering buildings, which have a solid foundation.

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
