Sylvia Panayotova

Logo Design

Sylvia Panayotova
Sylvia Panayotova
  • Save
Logo Design logo design branding
Download color palette

Logo design for a luxury optics chain.
To emphasize the luxury of the optics I used a stylized diamond. I chose yellow, which is reminiscent of the color of gold, and blue, as the color of a precious stone.
I also preferred the vintage font.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Sylvia Panayotova
Sylvia Panayotova

More by Sylvia Panayotova

View profile
    • Like