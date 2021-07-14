Sylvia Panayotova

Logo Design

Logo Design logo design branding
Logo design for a company, providing high end tile work and bathroom remodels.
I used a blue color scheme that resembles water.
Using the negative space, I drew the company’s initial in a hexagon to resemble a tile.

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
