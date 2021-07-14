Rental service logo

Vladimir Pechonkin

Logo for Rent Garant is a service for accompanying clients in the process of renting real estate.

The idea of the logo is in the stylish interweaving of the first letters of the name and the transfer of the feeling associated with support, care or reliable accompaniment.

Minimalism, idea, double meaning - strong brand!
