Claire Pettifor

Morning Coffee

Claire Pettifor
Claire Pettifor
  • Save
Morning Coffee linework black and white procreate illustration
Download color palette

My little one just doesn't appreciate the 'not before my morning coffee' rule.

This was part of a series of illustrations using simple lines to tell a simple story.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Claire Pettifor
Claire Pettifor

More by Claire Pettifor

View profile
    • Like