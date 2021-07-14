Credit Card Checkout - Daily UI

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
This is my #2 post of Daily UI.
I imagined some of these sites that sell make up and selfcare stuff. In this interface, I put one perfume bottle and a Credit Card Checkout to confirm payment.
The chosen colors are such as my favorite and I think it could be relevant to put this on my interface.
Again, hope you all enjoy it 💜