Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Thalía Giorgetto

Credit Card Checkout - Daily UI

Thalía Giorgetto
Thalía Giorgetto
  • Save
Credit Card Checkout - Daily UI interface payment order details graphic design app design payment ui
Download color palette

This is my #2 post of Daily UI.

I imagined some of these sites that sell make up and selfcare stuff. In this interface, I put one perfume bottle and a Credit Card Checkout to confirm payment.

The chosen colors are such as my favorite and I think it could be relevant to put this on my interface.

Again, hope you all enjoy it 💜

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Thalía Giorgetto
Thalía Giorgetto

More by Thalía Giorgetto

View profile
    • Like