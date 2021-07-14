Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Standoff

The Standoff black and white linework procreate illustration
Who backs down first?? Negotiating with a 2 year old is ...interesting :)

This was part of a series of illustrations using simple lines to tell a simple story.

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
