Watch App Design ⌚

Watch App Design ⌚ on boarding screen white black vector
Hey Dribbblers 👋🏻
Here Is my new shot on a Watch App Design ⌚
"Better three hours too soon than a minute too late." William Shakespeare.
This is an e-commerce app that is selling watches through this app. In this app, you can find different brands of watches. It's an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use.
Hope you guys will like it. Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome
Thank You😍

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
    • Like