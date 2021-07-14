Maryna Tonenka

Editable Icons for Figma

Maryna Tonenka
Maryna Tonenka
  • Save
Editable Icons for Figma vector graphic design line icon figma icon
Download color palette

Fully customizable icon pack for professional web and mobile interfaces. Easily change the path, stroke weight, or corner radius of any icon in seconds. Without Adobe, right inside Figma

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Maryna Tonenka
Maryna Tonenka

More by Maryna Tonenka

View profile
    • Like