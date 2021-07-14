Татьяна

Lime pattern

Lime pattern adobe illustrator juicy vitamin tropical sunny fresh food banner vector art illustration graphic design design
Lime pattern. Vector illustration on a yellow background, in bright green colors. Details are leaves and outline.

Made in Adobe Illustrator.

Inst: @hush_hope

