Mountain Out of a Molehill

Mountain Out of a Molehill linework black and white procreate illustration
Once you're in your head, it's easy to make a mountain out of a molehill. Take a step back. And breathe.

This was part of a series of illustrations using simple lines to tell a simple story.

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
