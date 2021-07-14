julie lopez graphics

Piglets - surface pattern design for kids and babies

Piglets - surface pattern design for kids and babies pig pigs nursery babies child children kids blue pink pattern baby animals animals cute illustration adobe illustrator marker pencil sketched repeat surface pattern
Hand sketched piglets were scanned, live-traced and colored, before assembling in a half-drop repeat pattern. Perfect for a child's room, birthday invitations or accessories.

