Yugie Tamara

Poster Event

Yugie Tamara
Yugie Tamara
  • Save
Poster Event vector event design
Download color palette

STAND UP SHOW #3 is the main event of the STIKOM Bali Komika Student Activity Unit. This event was held on October 27, 2017

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Yugie Tamara
Yugie Tamara

More by Yugie Tamara

View profile
    • Like