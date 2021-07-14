DailyUI #003 - Landing Page

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
My challenge today was to create a Landing Page. So in order to complete it, I thought about a possible way of linking the challenge and the global current situation.
That being said, I came up with SimuRoom (fictitious name).
SimuRoom is a platform that connects students from all parts of the world and creates multiples spaces so they can study together and share their acknowledgement.
I'm always open to constructive feedbacks!❤️Oh and don't forget to press 'L'
My twitter is on my profile, let's connect!🖥️