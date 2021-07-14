Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ana Júlia Peixoto

DailyUI #003 - Landing Page

Hey,
My challenge today was to create a Landing Page. So in order to complete it, I thought about a possible way of linking the challenge and the global current situation.

That being said, I came up with SimuRoom (fictitious name).
SimuRoom is a platform that connects students from all parts of the world and creates multiples spaces so they can study together and share their acknowledgement.

I'm always open to constructive feedbacks!
My twitter is on my profile, let's connect!🖥️

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
