Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Brennan Gleason

Shift Tuition Concept

Brennan Gleason
Brennan Gleason
  • Save
Shift Tuition Concept typograhy branding website layout
Download color palette

Created this concept for a client about 2 years ago. Thinking back it was probably a little too Stripe like but it was in then. Still holds up now I think.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Brennan Gleason
Brennan Gleason

More by Brennan Gleason

View profile
    • Like