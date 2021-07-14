Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Murad Malik

Logo for Metamapper.io

Murad Malik
Murad Malik
Hire Me
  • Save
Logo for Metamapper.io letter branding technology data app icons logo design icon brandmark debut logo
Download color palette

Hey mates, I hope you're doing well!

Logo for the Metamapper, is a free & open source metadata management platform that aims to make it easier to share data and its context across your organization.

www.metamapper.io

Would love to hear your thoughts about this concept.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Murad Malik
Murad Malik
Logo & Brand Identity Designer
Hire Me

More by Murad Malik

View profile
    • Like