Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Elisa

Friendship goal

Elisa
Elisa
  • Save
Friendship goal procreateart illustration cozy style dtiys redraw challenge girl girlwithcat chalkstyle cat procreate
Download color palette

My second dtiys challenge on Instagram by @mimimoo_illustration. I couldn’t resist creating my version of it in Procreate!

Elisa
Elisa

More by Elisa

View profile
    • Like