3D Hiker Illustration

Hey guys!
Travelling is one of my favourite themes in art because I feel that regular travelling or hiking or just walking in the countryside can produce a positive and maybe even life-changing effect on people. It might not be for everyone but it sure does work for me.
A day spent in the wild walks the soul back home if you know what I mean. Nature shapes us into what we are meant to be.
Let me know if you agree and share your thoughts about my 3D illustration!
