3D Hiker Illustration

Hey guys!

Travelling is one of my favourite themes in art because I feel that regular travelling or hiking or just walking in the countryside can produce a positive and maybe even life-changing effect on people. It might not be for everyone but it sure does work for me.

A day spent in the wild walks the soul back home if you know what I mean. Nature shapes us into what we are meant to be.

Let me know if you agree and share your thoughts about my 3D illustration!

Press "L" to show some love!

ᗈ Website

ᗈ Join our Newsletter!

ᗈ Crappy Explanation Playlists App

ᗈ TheGrid

ᗈ Spotify

ᗈ Twitter

ᗈ Medium

ᗈ Facebook

ᗈ Instagram