Palm Springs vintage travel poster

Palm Springs vintage travel poster robot dinosaur eichler vector art vector illustration poster art poster design poster midcentury mid century modern mid century travel travel poster california socal palm springs
Palm Springs is arguably the mid century mecca of the United States, so it fits this series of vintage inspired travel posters perfectly. Let me know what you think!

To see more of my work, check out my Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/foxfacedesignllc) and Behance (https://www.behance.net/foxfacedesign)portfolios.

