Piotr Petki Laskosz

MIT Sloan | News platform

Piotr Petki Laskosz
Piotr Petki Laskosz
  • Save
MIT Sloan | News platform information website web design design webdesign mobile desktop ui news platform minimal
Download color palette

Information platform design for MIT Sloan. 2019.

This is a 2019 project and I'm updating my profile also feel free to see more of my work 🤙😄
_______
See also my profiles on:👇👀
Behance
Instagram
_______
Show me love if you like my work. Press "L" or click ❤️
Feel free to comment my project ✏️

Piotr Petki Laskosz
Piotr Petki Laskosz
Brand, Product Design, Consultancy.

More by Piotr Petki Laskosz

View profile
    • Like