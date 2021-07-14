Jorge Arango’s book "Living in Information" is a masterwork on the subject of designing digital places or information environments: information spaces where we act, move, search and request to satisfy our needs in similar and sometimes more complex and powerful ways than the physical ones. In this book he brings in many concepts from the domain of architecture to apply to digital products, thus introducing a perspective with which a designer might not be familiar.

Arango has worked with dozens of design and product teams. Arango provides clarity, order, and alignment to UX design projects by using architectural thinking. Specifically, this involves: synthesizing research findings into actionable insights; designing systems models, maps, and frameworks; developing a UX architecture for the product (or product family; and helping turn abstract ideas into testable prototypes.

Over the last 25 years, Arango has architected digital experiences and “made the complex clear” for a wide range of organizations, from non-profits to Fortune-500 corporations.

He’s worked with clients in diverse industries, including high tech, financial services, transportation, retail, and healthcare. As a result,he can quickly identify patterns in complex problems and cross-pollinate innovative solutions.

Arango has also served the global UX community as president and director of the Information Architecture Institute, and as thematic director of the first World IA Day. Besides his consulting practice, Jorge is also an adjunct professor in the Interaction Design program at the California College of the Arts (CCA).

Arango is well known for his writings:

Living in Information: Responsible Design for Digital Places (2018).

Information Architecture: For the Web and Beyond (2015).

His blog posts:

https://jarango.com/writing/

And his podcast:

The Informed Life