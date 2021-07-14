Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Corinne Mock Creative

The French Hen - Brand Identity

Corinne Mock Creative
Corinne Mock Creative
Hire Me
  • Save
The French Hen - Brand Identity graphic design hospitality restaurant mascot typography logo branding illustrator design vector adobe illustrator illustration
Download color palette

Visual brand identity for The French Hen - Saint Paul, Minnesota. More to come.

Corinne Mock Creative
Corinne Mock Creative
visual curiousities
Hire Me

More by Corinne Mock Creative

View profile
    • Like