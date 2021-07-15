Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Yarko Turko
Qubstudio: UX/UI & Branding Agency

Branding for Furniture Manufacturer

Yarko Turko
Qubstudio: UX/UI & Branding Agency
Yarko Turko for Qubstudio: UX/UI & Branding Agency
44GROUP manufactures furniture and interior items for public facilities with the possibility of reuse or disposal. And also sells ready-made furniture solutions, expert consulting, warranty, packaging, and delivery.

The brand is consistent in its actions, communication, and visual identity. 44GROUP believes in a world in which there is no “too much”. Too much furniture, too little space, or too high a cost of services. 44GROUP clearly understands the industry, provides expert advice on space and cost planning, and does what it declares.

Qubstudio: UX/UI & Branding Agency
Qubstudio: UX/UI & Branding Agency
