Marcela Moscardini

Carrots and Sticks I Poster

Marcela Moscardini
Marcela Moscardini
Carrots and Sticks I Poster graphic design dailyposterdesign artwork illustration music poster poster
A poster inspired on Carrots and sticks by Bish https://www.instagram.com/p/B3dXS2ehjhs/

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Marcela Moscardini
Marcela Moscardini

