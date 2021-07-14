Elite Veterinary Care - The Paw Print

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
This is an e-mail design template I created using Squarespace's e-mail marketing service. I used an image from Unsplash to create a header and and Google Images to compliment the various articles referenced. This e-mail is a part of Elite Veterinary Care's e-mail marketing campaign and is sent out monthly. Each e-mail blast contains links and summaries of interesting articles related to pet care that I find across the web.