Pam Galante

Sunrae Coffee Bags

Pam Galante
Pam Galante
Sunrae Coffee Bags
A fun fictional brand exploration 🌞 ☕️
The latest #briefbabes prompt (thanks to @/hellotayloramy on IG) gave us a prompt for a coffee brand. As a brand run by childhood friends, I thought coffee names that remind you of childhood experiences was fitting.
Mock-up photos thanks to unsplash.

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Pam Galante
Pam Galante

