Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Paulina Miracka

Akademia dzieciaka - logo design

Paulina Miracka
Paulina Miracka
  • Save
Akademia dzieciaka - logo design design flat illustration summer camp children logo
Download color palette

Logo for children's camps organized by a group of enthusiasts. In addition to identification, a website with the option of booking and purchasing a place in the camps was also designed.

Client: Akademia Dzieciaka
Graphic designer: Paulina Miracka

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Paulina Miracka
Paulina Miracka

More by Paulina Miracka

View profile
    • Like