Elite Veterinary Care - Skin Allergies E-Mail Blast

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I designed this e-mail blast as part of the e-mail marketing campaign for Elite Veterinary Care. It was sent to Elite Veterinary Care's 350 e-mail subscribers and had an open rate of 29%. In it, I discuss skin allergies in pets, which are common during the time of year it was sent. It was intended to create an opportunity for subscribers to book an appointment or navigate to the Elite Veterinary Care website. I created the e-mail blast using Squarespace E-mail Marketing.