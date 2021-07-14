Elite Veterinary Care - Skin Allergies E-Mail Blast

I designed this e-mail blast as part of the e-mail marketing campaign for Elite Veterinary Care. It was sent to Elite Veterinary Care's 350 e-mail subscribers and had an open rate of 29%. In it, I discuss skin allergies in pets, which are common during the time of year it was sent. It was intended to create an opportunity for subscribers to book an appointment or navigate to the Elite Veterinary Care website. I created the e-mail blast using Squarespace E-mail Marketing.