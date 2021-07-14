Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Birgitte Johnsen

Nina Simone portrait

Birgitte Johnsen
Birgitte Johnsen
Nina Simone portrait
Like with the previous Beyoncé portrait, I wanted to see how this colour palette would work for darker skin tones. This image also let me show more of the cool-warm contrast which I can create with this colour palette. In all honesty I think this works really well!

Birgitte Johnsen
Birgitte Johnsen

