Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anna Michalik

Woman Tree Logo

Anna Michalik
Anna Michalik
  • Save
Woman Tree Logo therapist green natural tree mind vector woman leaf eco design illustration branding logo
Download color palette

Logo design in the vintage style featuring a woman's profile combined with a tree shape.
https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=530955

Anna Michalik
Anna Michalik

More by Anna Michalik

View profile
    • Like