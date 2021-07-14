Wonder movie - Auggie Pullman

Lesson from - Wonder movie for life🌈

"Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a hard battle. And I just loved that, I thought it’s so true. Everyone, everyone is fighting some battle. And we might not know what it is, but it kind of makes you look at everybody with a bit more compassion."

- Auggie Pullman👩‍🚀

Wonder is a gem of a film that touched my heart deeply. It beautifully depicts the story of an adorable little boy named “August” with medical face deformity caused by Treacher Collins syndrome. And his bitter-sweet experience while attending a regular school for the first time. It not only shows the friendship and struggles of Auggie but also the people around him. It has an apt amount of humour added to the well-acted drama that makes the storyline strong and heart-warming.

If you are having a dull day believe me, 'wonder' will make your day✨

