Cosmonaut

Cosmonaut realistic drawing grain texture mars stars universe art illustration graphic design design
Hand drawn raster image, grainy texture. Raster illustration of an astronaut or cosmonaut in a spacesuit in open space, next to the planets and stars.

Made in Adobe Photoshop.

Inst: @hush_hope

