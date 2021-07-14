Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Version 2 of the Smart Coaster

soldering hardware open source hardware programming electronics product design industrial design
Working on the next version of the smart coaster board design, based on an ATMEGA 32U4 microcontroller.

