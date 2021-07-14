Stay Salty Tee

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
"Stay Salty". My friend Joe would often cap off time on the water with that saying. But it can also mean, stay rough and edgy. We love the mantra emblazoned in our Vault Alarm font in white across a super comfy, unisex 50% Cotton / 50% Poly blend t-shirt in Midnight Navy Heather. Printed using soft, waterbased ink.
Cotton SimpleBits tag sewn on the bottom left hem. Printed in the USA.