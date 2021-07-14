Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Darshak Chavda

Daily UI 019 - Leaderboard

Darshak Chavda
Darshak Chavda
  • Save
Daily UI 019 - Leaderboard list tournament champion rank game messi sports soccer football leaderboards ranking leaderboard daily ui 019 dailyui 019 appui app design ui design dailyuichallenge dailyui
Download color palette

Challenge #019 - Leaderboard. Here is the design of Copa America Championship 2021 learderboard.

Press 'L' if you like it! 🏀

Darshak Chavda
Darshak Chavda

More by Darshak Chavda

View profile
    • Like