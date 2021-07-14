Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Geetanjali verma

Social Share

Geetanjali verma
Geetanjali verma
  • Save
Social Share designdesigninspiration social media share social share page social sharew dailyui010 dailuuichallenge dailyui uiux ux ui
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers!
This is my iteration of #DailyUi Challenge day 010 "Social Share"
Let me know your thoughts in the comments section.❤

Geetanjali verma
Geetanjali verma

More by Geetanjali verma

View profile
    • Like