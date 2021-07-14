Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aimx Design

MediaTest Logo

Aimx Design
Aimx Design
  • Save
MediaTest Logo ui illustration design app icon typography minimalist logo app logo logo branding logo design
Download color palette

This is a logo for a company called Media Test. They are a marketing agency based in the US.

Aimx Design
Aimx Design

More by Aimx Design

View profile
    • Like